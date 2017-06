Mark Wahlberg turns 45-years-old today (June 5).

The Hollywood star, who’s featured in popular films including Transformers, Ted, The Departed and Boogie Nights, is one of the most recognisable actors on the planet.

He started out as a model, but managed to turn his popularity and good looks into a hugely successful film career.

To celebrate his birthday, we’ve taken a look back at some of his hottest moments.

Check him out below: