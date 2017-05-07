Nyle DiMarco graced our screens in 2015 when he took part in America’s Next Top Model and won the final season of Tyra Banks’ show.
DiMarco rose to fame not only because of his rugged Latino looks but also because he was the first deaf contestant in the history of the program.
Today marks his 28th birthday and we thought we’d share his hottest moments.
The “sexually fluid” model – who has been deaf since birth – took part in last year’s Dancing With The Stars in the U.S.
Here’s a few snaps from the show that got our pulses racing:
We loved the Tarzan inspired performance.
And let’s be honest, we all knew his Instagram channel would make it here since it’s filled with so many hot pics.
Come and watch Deaf Tarzan in LOINCLOTH on #DWTS for #DisneyWeek!!! ——— : @marco_ovando For @official2xist campaign x @usweekly
A photo posted by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) on
He even poses with puppies here!
CUTENESS OVERLOAD! Guess who is shooting me?! Yes, my BFF (and bae) @yutsai88!!
A photo posted by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) on
And who could forget that infamous nude shoot?
DiMarco taught us how to speak in sign language too.
Thank you, Nyle!
