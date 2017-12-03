Pietro Boselli turns 29 today (December 3) so we decided to celebrate by taking a look at his hottest moments.

The former Attitude cover star has over two million followers on Instagram and there’s a reason for it.

He regularly shares shirtless selfies and we can’t get enough. Check him out below:

And we can’t forget the time he worked up a sweat with Nyle DiMarco:

