His father is one of the most legendary stars in the business, but all eyes are currently on Scott Eastwood.

The hunky actor – who recently revealed just how much he loves his gay fans – is slowly making a name for himself in the industry thanks to roles in blockbusters such as Suicide Squad and the soon-to-be-seen Fast & Furious 8, and today (March 21) he turns 31.

To celebrate, we’ve decided to take a look back at some of his many on-screen shirtless moments – and there have been a lot of them.

Check out Scott’s ridiculous abs below:

Well done Clint, well done.

