Tinie Tempah turns 29 today (November 7).

The Text From Your Ex rapper has been around for a while now, and he’s yet to stop topping the charts with hits like Pass Out and Girls Like.

But when he’s not making music, he’s up in the gym just working on his fitness – and we’re his witness.

Take a look below at his hottest ever moments:

Last night. A post shared by Tinie Tempah (@tiniegram) on Jun 10, 2015 at 11:48am PDT

Let’s have a toast, a celebration, get a glass out #DisturbingIbiza @hrhibiza A post shared by Tinie Tempah (@tiniegram) on Aug 18, 2015 at 10:12am PDT

Last day in Cape Verde. Back to the studio. 🇨🇻 📸 @daniele_tamagni A post shared by Tinie Tempah (@tiniegram) on Dec 12, 2016 at 7:39am PST

B I K I N I B E A C H 👙🍾 @djcharlesy #DISTURBINGCAPEVERDE 🇨🇻 A post shared by Tinie Tempah (@tiniegram) on Dec 12, 2016 at 6:25am PST

‘All the Girls like..’ 🌊 #GirlsLikeOutNOW 👄 A post shared by Tinie Tempah (@tiniegram) on Mar 4, 2016 at 6:17am PST

More stories:

Daily Mail uses transgender man’s picture without permission in hateful anti-trans article

‘There was a time we could forgive Kevin Spacey for his silence – now he has betrayed us all’