Well well, it looks like someone upstairs has been listening to our prayers: Harry Judd is set to get starkers on national television.

Yep, the McFly drummer/full-time dreamboat is set to strip naked for ITV’s The Real Full Monty next Thursday (June 15) to mark the 20th anniversary of the iconic British film and help raise awareness of prostate cancer in the process.

The one-off show sees Pointless host Alexander round up a group of brave male celebs and teach them the fine art of male stripping, culminating in a racy performance at the London Palladium in front of a live audience of 2000 people.

Joining Harry for the big, erm, reveal are TOWIE’s Elliot Wright, ballet dancer Wayne Sleep, Emmerdale actor Matthew Wolfenden, TV presenter Dom Littlewood, Red Dwarf star Danny John Jules, and former Olympic swimmer Mark Foster.

Speaking about his decision to take part in the show, 31-year-old Harry says: “I’ve done a lot of strange things in my life, just by chance, and this is up there with the strangest. It’s constantly in the back of your head that I’m going to get naked, which is quite strange really.

“It’s been intense but it’s been fun, and I’ve really enjoyed working with the other guys.”

The former Attitude cover star adds: “I’m not worried about the dancing, that’s kind of in my comfort zone, but it’s the stripping, that’s the intense bit really.”

Host Alexander Armstrong said: “We are using this film to raise awareness of men’s cancer prostate and testicular, encouraging guys to check themselves and look out for their friends and act on symptoms if they have them.

“If caught early enough, prostate cancer is nearly 100 per cent curable, but if men are not aware of the problem or ignore symptoms, as story is not such a good one, as prostate cancer kills one man an hour.”

“I hope that by showing these men have the balls to strip off in front of thousands of people, it might encourage otherwise reluctant men to overcome their embarrassment and get themselves checked.”

Harry, whose charitable nature has previosuly seen him wrestle Take Me Out’s Paddy McGuinness in a singlet for Sport Relief, adds: “I hope it’s uplifting for people, I hope it makes them aware of the facts about prostate cancer, and I’ve certainly learnt a lot myself.

“So hopefully people will think, ‘Good on them’, and hopefully it will stick in their memories and make them think, ‘You know what, I need to get myself checked.’

“So that’s the aim. And hopefully it’ll put a few smiles on people’s faces.”

We think it might do more than that, Harry…