The mere sight of Harry Judd is usually enough to improve our day, but the McFly star is on a real mission to help us improve our mental health and fitness with a brand new book.

Get Fit, Get Happy is Harry’s first foray into publishing, and sees the 31-year-old share the tips and tricks behind his impressive physique as he makes fitness fun and accessible through a combination of exercise and dance.

Part memoir, part richly-researched fitness plan, the book’s aim is to help people improve not only their physical health, but their mental health too.

“I’ve used exercise to overcome the strains and stresses of some of the most difficult moments in my life,” Harry explains.

“These are issues that I know many of us have, and I’m so excited to show everyone how it’s possible to use exercise in a way that is fun, fast and free to get your head in the right place, to feel good about life and to feel great about yourself.”

Given Harry’s impressive track record when it comes to his keep his body in shape, we’d say we all safe hands…

Get Fit, Get Healthy will be published in hardback by Coronet in October.

More stories:

Harry Judd turns 31: His most jaw-droppingly hot moments

McFly are back! Celebrate by re-living their iconic naked shoot for Attitude (NSFW)