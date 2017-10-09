A Harry Potter star has joined in the Australian same-sex marriage postal survey, urging Australians in the UK to vote “Yes”.

Miriam Margoyles, who played Professor Pomona Sprout in the Harry Potter franchise, stars in a new video for the Equality Campaign alongside other UK-based actors and entertainers.

The video was created in a bid to make sure Australians living abroad participate in the survey too.

Margoyles, who previously claimed that marriage was for “straight people”, spends her time living between the UK and Australia with her partner, Heather Sutherland.

The Equality Campaign’s Co-Chair Janine Middleton reveals in the video that many Australians overseas are LGBT themselves and are already married in one of the many countries that already recognise same-sex marriage.

“At present, they face the prospect of their marriages being declared void as soon as they step off the plane. That is a terrible injustice that can’t be allowed to continue.”

Australians eligible to vote can participate by either nominating a trusted person in Australia to fill in the form on their behalf, or by using a Secure Access Code to submit a response online or by phone.

The controversial poll has already divided the country’s national rugby team, as well as the country a whole.

Anti-gay marriage supporters held a Straight Lives Matter rally, though almost no one turned up. Meanwhile, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has been forced to apologise after one voter noticed an ‘offensive’ word on his friend’s postal vote barcode.

Many Aussie stars such as Liam and older brother Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman as well as Kylie and Dannii Minogue have come out in support of the ‘Vote Yes’ campaign.

The result of Australia’s poll is set to be announced on November 15.

