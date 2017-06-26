The world is undergoing a renewed bout of Harry Potter-mania this week as the beloved book series celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Yep, Monday, 26 June marks 20 years to the day since Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone first hit shelves, launching a wizarding phenomneon that that would spawn six sequels and eight movie adaptations.

Which is where Matthew Lewis comes in.

The Yorkshire-born actor was just 11 years old when he was cast as hapless Hogwarts student Neville Longbottom, and thanks to some fake teeth and generous padding, it took the world much long that it should to wake up to the fact that there was a hunky Hollywood heartthrob under those wizarding robes by the time the franchise came to an end a decade later.

All that changed when Matthew – who’s gone on to star in everything from British comedy drama Bluestone 42 to romantic weepy Me Before You – stripped off for one of the most memorable Attitude shoots of the last few years.

It even prompted JK Rowling to tell the 27-year-old to “put some clothes on”.

We suppose we’ve got you to thank for bringing Matthew into our lives Jo, but we really have to disagree with you on that one…

