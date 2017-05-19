18 months after One Direction went their separate ways for that extended ‘hiatus’ (sure), there’s more 1D solo action happening than you can shake a floppy mop of hair at.

As Liam Payne loses his shirt and find his own sound on debut single ‘Strip That Down’, former bandmates Harry Styles has been busy promoting his debut album Stateside with a coveted appearance on Carpool Karaoke.

Young Harold joined James Corden on Thursday (May 18) for a passenger seat renditions of his own hits including ‘Sign of the Times’ and ‘Sweet Creature’, as well as classics like Outkast’s ‘Hey Ya’ and Diana Ross and Lionel Richie’s ‘Endless Love’.

There was even time for the Dunkirk star to demonstrate his acting credentials with a re-enactment of famous scenes from Titanic and Notting Hill, before testing which outfits the 23-year-old heartthrob can’t pull off.

The answer? Pretty much nothing…

