Former One Direction star Harry Styles drove fans wild after sharing a kiss with James Corden on Carpool Karaoke.

A number of guests joined Corden in a Christmas special of Carpool Karaoke this week, which saw an array of stars sing a cover of ‘Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town’.

Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson and Bruno Mars all appeared in the special alongside Harry Styles.

Towards the end of the song, Corden said: “Happy Christmas Harold.”

The pair then leaned in and shared a kiss before the Late Late Show host added: “I did not expect that at Christmas.”

Neither did we!

You can watch the full Carpool Karaoke below:

