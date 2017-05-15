Harry Styles has claimed his sexuality doesn’t need to be defined.

The One Direction singer, who recently embarked on a solo career, has opened up about his views on sexuality in his latest interview.

When asked about fellow singer Miley Cyrus coming out as pansexual, Harry said: “Being in a creative field, it’s important to be ­progressive. People doing stuff like that is great.

“It’s weird for me – everyone should just be who they want to be. It’s tough to justify somebody having to answer to someone else about stuff like that.”

When asked if he’s ever felt the need to define his own sexuality publicly, Harry insisted that he has no desire whatsoever to do so.

“No, I’ve never felt the need to really. No. I don’t feel like it’s something I’ve ever felt like I have to explain about myself,” he told The Sun.

Harry is no stranger to public support for his LGBT+ fans. During a 2015 One Direction gig in New York he briefly walked around the stage holding a rainbow Pride flag.

Earlier this year, he argued that equality should be the norm in society, saying: “Stuff like equality feels much more fundamental. I feel like everyone should be equal. That doesn’t feel like politics to me.”