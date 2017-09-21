Harry Styles kicked off his world tour in style this week as he proudly brandished a gay Pride flag on stage.

The former One Direction star had taken to the stage at The Masonic in San Francisco on Tuesday night (September 19) for the first in a series of over 80 shows when a fan threw a rainbow flag on stage mid-way through a performance his track ‘Woman’.

Harry immediately grabbed the flag and held it up to the audience before dancing around stage with it and attaching it to his microphone for the rest of the show, delighting his legions of fans in the process.

“i think people undermine how safe ur idol waving around a pride flag on stage can make u feel. thank u for being my safe place @Harry_Styles” wrote one audience member on Twitter.

i think people undermine how safe ur idol waving around a pride flag on stage can make u feel. thank u for being my safe place @Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/E6OS8NTBlr — . (@lgbtqiaddie) September 20, 2017

Day 1: Harry waving a pride flag around on stage. #HarryStylesLiveOnTour

pic.twitter.com/rsKmahKPO2 — One Direction. (@1one_direction6) September 20, 2017

harry styles holding a pride flag, rt your kink #HarryStylesLiveOnTour pic.twitter.com/yzkefIqoJp — ashley (@5secondsxxluke) September 20, 2017

As well as all 10 songs from his self-titled debut album, the night also saw Harry perform One Direction songs ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ and ‘Stockholm Syndrome’, and cover legendary Fleetwood Mac song ‘The Chain’.

Harry is no stranger to public support for his LGBT+ fans, arguing earlier this year that equality should be the norm in society.

“Stuff like equality feels much more fundamental,” the Cheshire-born singer explained. “I feel like everyone should be equal. That doesn’t feel like politics to me.”

Harry is set to bring his show home to the UK in October for four dates, including two at London’s Eventim Apollo, one at Manchester’s O2 Apollo, and another at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo.

