People have been making the same joke about Britney Spears for almost 20 years now. “She doesn’t sing she just mimes all the time bla bla bla.” We all know this. Nobody disputes that she is a fan of the pre-recorded vocal track, but that doesn’t stop us loving her.

Anyway, we’re so used to seeing Britney lip sync to the studio versions of her old songs that we were shocked to discover a new version of ‘Toxic’ has emerged online.

The rare version of the 2004 song features Britney’s original vocals; before the technical wizards got their hands on them to give her the robotic edge we know and love. And you know what? It isn’t half bad.

Sure, it’s not the best singing voice we’ve ever heard, but Britney has never been the strongest vocalist. It definitely could’ve been a lot worse though.

Hopefully this is the first of many leaks, because we’d love to hear her belting out ‘Radar’ a cappella.

Don’t take our word for it. Have a listen and judge for yourself:

