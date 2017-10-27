Kevin Sorbo is the latest actor to come forward with claims he was sexually harassed while working in the industry.

Numerous actors have shared their stories of being sexually assaulted in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, which has caused a huge stir in Hollywood in recent weeks.

In the wake of the scandal, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys actor Sorbo has claimed that late fashion designer Gianni Versace made advances toward him during the early 1980s while he was working as a model.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sorbo, who previously claimed that Jesus would vote for Donald Trump, recalled the experience in a podcast with Adam Carolla.

He explained: “He wanted to meet me because of my height. At 6-foot, 3 inches, he wanted me to do fashion shows with these 6-foot tall women.”

Shortly after, Sorbo said he was invited to one of Versace’s dinner parties in Italy. He was subsequently invited to more dinner parties, which apparently became increasingly intimate until it was just the two men.

It was then that the designer allegedly told Sorbo he wanted him to appear in Versace commercials, before allegedly sticking his hand up the actor’s leg.

Sorbo then said: “Dude, you know I’m straight?”

Verscace then supposedly replied: “That’s why I like you. You’re not a girly man. You are a man’s man. In life, you must f*ck everything. You must do the dog, and the cat, and the boy, and the girl.”

Sorbo claims he told the designer they were leading two different lives before Versace said he wanted to “build a bridge” between them.

“The bridge was never built and I never got the campaign,” Sorbo said.

Despite their brief encounter, Sorbo remained friends with the fashion designer who died in the late 90s outside his Miami Beach home.

Earlier this month, Sorbo spoke at the anti-gay Value Voters Summit alongside Donald Trump, who became the first president to speak at the conference.

