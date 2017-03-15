Underwear and swimwear connoisseurs Charlie by Matthew Zink have plenty to offer in 2017, with a plethora of styles, fits, prints, fabrics, and an admirable consideration for the well-endowed gentleman.

Yep, the brand’s Magnum Underwear series has a ribbed pouch to accommodate those with a bigger package – and the brand also has a habit for sharing pictures of men wearing their designs.

Basically, we like those odds. Check out some of the highlights below…

A very beautiful @klwhick in his #Charliebymz “White Body Brief” #charliefan SHOP NOW at www.charliebymz.com A post shared by Charlie by Matthew Zink (@charliebymz) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

#Charliebymz Classic Stripe Underwear. All sizes BACK IN STOCK! Shop NOW at www.charliebymz.com A post shared by Charlie by Matthew Zink (@charliebymz) on Mar 9, 2017 at 11:02am PST

BOOTYFUL! CRAZY BEAUTIFUL @jhuds86 and @khasanb84 in their #Charliebymz “Tennis Scarf and Grecian Coin Lifeguard Brief” #charliefan SHOP NOW at www.charliebymz.com A post shared by Charlie by Matthew Zink (@charliebymz) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:29am PST

SEXY @kevincarnell in his #Charliebymz “Black Muscle Brief” #charliefan SHOP NOW at www.charliebymz.com A post shared by Charlie by Matthew Zink (@charliebymz) on Jan 27, 2017 at 8:25am PST

@charliebymz #walkthewalk www.charliebymz.com A post shared by Charlie by Matthew Zink (@charliebymz) on Jan 14, 2017 at 8:47pm PST

BUCKLE UP. The #Charliebymz Leather Chest Harness. BOTH Black & Gold Options BACK IN STOCK Only at www.charliebymz.com A post shared by Charlie by Matthew Zink (@charliebymz) on Nov 4, 2016 at 12:20am PDT

#Charliebymz Lovin. SEXY @marsalae and @jonatanargiz by @lapidustudio in #Charliebymz “Kelly Tennis Scarf Brief and Cocoa Palm Trainer” #charliefan SHOP NOW at www.charliebymz.com A post shared by Charlie by Matthew Zink (@charliebymz) on Sep 11, 2016 at 10:01pm PDT

Pull em up. #walkthewalk 2 days to 35 A post shared by Charlie by Matthew Zink (@charliebymz) on Jul 9, 2016 at 8:08am PDT

You can get your hands on your own Charlie BMZ underwear here, and swimwear here.

