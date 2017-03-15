Underwear and swimwear connoisseurs Charlie by Matthew Zink have plenty to offer in 2017, with a plethora of styles, fits, prints, fabrics, and an admirable consideration for the well-endowed gentleman.
Yep, the brand’s Magnum Underwear series has a ribbed pouch to accommodate those with a bigger package – and the brand also has a habit for sharing pictures of men wearing their designs.
Basically, we like those odds. Check out some of the highlights below…
You can get your hands on your own Charlie BMZ underwear here, and swimwear here.
