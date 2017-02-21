Throughout January and February it’s fashion week-galore, but sandwiched between the headline-grabbers od London, Paris and Milan this month was 080 Barcelona Fashion Week; Spain’s premiere fashion showcase for event menswear and womenswear design.

Held this year in the National Theatre of Catalonia, the bi-annual event hosted 33 designers including ES Collection, Custo Barcelona and Brain & Beast. Here, in no particular, are our four favourite cutting-edge collections from the week…

ES Collection

ES Collection are most famous for their underwear, but this season they’re showing us their darker side with a full collection of underwear and apparel. Mixing dark colours with metallic finishes and playing with proportions and textures has made for a spontaneous and eye-catchingly contemporary collection.

Even better, the show had several British models walking, including Michael Morgan at Wilhelmina Models and O’Shea at Select Model Management.

Daniel Rosa

Daniel Rosa has been showing for less than a year, and showed where the future lay with a fashion-forward wardrobe of clean-cut outerwear in wintry white, greens and navy. Detailed stitching and zips completed a high-street-ready collection with a high fashion edge.

Punto Blanco

Punto Blanco are best known for their lounge and nightwear, and this season they’ve taken inspiration from two completely different – but strangely complementary – cultures; Japanese and Nordic. Despite the obvious lifestyle differences, both styles have a common axis: the search for a simpler way of life.

Soft fabrics in shades of blues, greens and greys were seen long dressing gown-like coats that balance intricate Japanese design with structured Nordic strength.

Brain & Beast

Our personal favourite of the week had to be Brain & Beast. Founded by Angel Vilda in 2010, the brand’s new collection PLAYBACK was conceived as a ‘hypnagogic’ journey; a set of intense visual, auditory and tactile perceptions that appear in the intermediate state between being awake and sleeping, whose link to reality is not clear but are experienced as real.

Brash slogans like ‘Empty Hole’ and ‘Deny Me’ were plastered across t-shirts and accessories as a dystopian mix of tracksuits denim stormed the runway. The collection was reminiscent of John Galliano’s early work, and is definitely one to watch out for.

080barcelonafashion.cat/en

