There’s just over a week to go until Attitude’s 100 most eligible bachelors will be revealed at an exclusive red carpet ceremony at London’s Café de Paris on the evening of Thursday 27 April.

The star-studded night will feature some of the biggest names from across the worlds of stage and screen, music, business and more, and will also mark the launch of a bumper issue of Attitude featuring every single one of the 100 bachelors.

To help mark the occasion we’re giving you the chance to win one of three pairs of tickets to the party, so you can rub shoulders with some of the world’s most eligible gay gents.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply share a selfie on Twitter or Instagram, letting us know the number one thing you look for in a bachelor. You can show or tell us, but make sure you are following Attitude and include the hashtag #AttitudeBachelors.

The entries have been pouring in already and we’re loving what some of you have come up with – here are some of our favourites so far…

What do I look for? Someone who knows their way around a knock-knock joke. #AttitudeBachelors #gsoh #prettymuchalmostthefirstthingthatcametomind A post shared by Aaron (@spendalot1) on Apr 18, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

‘Looking for a bachelor who shares my love of good family times’ @attitudemag #attitudebachelors #tenerife #babylewys #nephew #prouduncle #gayuncle A post shared by dpl1100 (@dpl1100) on Apr 17, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

‪Looking for the Lois Lane to my Clarke Kent, who’d like a family and has a smile that brightens the dark #attitudebachelors ‬#loveislove #suited @attitudemag @cafedeparislondon A post shared by Adam (@admanldn89) on Apr 19, 2017 at 1:30am PDT

When @attitudemag asks you what your looking for in an eligible bachelor apart from spending time with family and loving the outdoors he must also have a passion for theme parks and letting the big kid out of him….. #attitudebachelors #universalislandsofadventure #Florida #floridausa🇺🇸 #drseuss A post shared by dpl1100 (@dpl1100) on Apr 18, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

Entrants must be aged 18 and over and be able to make their own way to the event at Café de Paris in London. The competition closes at midnight on Friday, April 20 so make sure you send in your selfies before then.

