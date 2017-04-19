There’s just over a week to go until Attitude’s 100 most eligible bachelors will be revealed at an exclusive red carpet ceremony at London’s Café de Paris on the evening of Thursday 27 April.
The star-studded night will feature some of the biggest names from across the worlds of stage and screen, music, business and more, and will also mark the launch of a bumper issue of Attitude featuring every single one of the 100 bachelors.
To help mark the occasion we’re giving you the chance to win one of three pairs of tickets to the party, so you can rub shoulders with some of the world’s most eligible gay gents.
To be in with a chance of winning, simply share a selfie on Twitter or Instagram, letting us know the number one thing you look for in a bachelor. You can show or tell us, but make sure you are following Attitude and include the hashtag #AttitudeBachelors.
The entries have been pouring in already and we’re loving what some of you have come up with – here are some of our favourites so far…
Wanna rub shoulders with the stars at an exclusive red carpet event in London? Make like @tyleroakley and share a selfie telling us what you look for in a man with the hashtag #AttitudeBachelors and you could win a pair of tickets to he Attitude Bachelors Party next Thursday! More details on attitude.co.uk 👨❤️👨😆 ________________ #tyleroakley #gay #instagay #lgbt #lgbtpride #attitude
Entrants must be aged 18 and over and be able to make their own way to the event at Café de Paris in London. The competition closes at midnight on Friday, April 20 so make sure you send in your selfies before then.
