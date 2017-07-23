The new trailer for the hotly-anticipated DC team-up film Justice League has arrived – and we’re counting down the days until November.

The four-minute mega trailer was released yesterday at San Diego Comic-Con, and features the five of DC’s biggest heroes teaming up to stop a villain intent on destroying the world.

Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot return as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Diana Prince/Wonder Woman respectively. Newcomers to the series include Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Victor Stone / Cyborg, and Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / Flash. Jeremy Irons returns in his role as Wayne’s butler Alfred.

Wonder Woman is featured heavily in the clip, which is unsurprising considering her smash-hit solo movie is the best in the DC Universe so far. The film picks up after the events of Batman v. Superman, in a world without Superman following his death in the film’s climactic battle.

The clip hints at some of the film’s huge action sequences, while also providing us with enough eye candy to keep us interested.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, who recently stepped down from post-production after the tragic death of his daughter. Joss Whedon, known for his work on The Avengers and Buffy the Vampire Slayer is stepping in to help complete the film.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy.

“Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.”

Superman is dead, and will definitely not be making a surprise third act appearance where he saves his friends from certain death. Definitely not…

Watch the trailer below:

Justice League is out on November 17.

