Selfridges have launched anew capsule collection with Heron Preston.

Heron Preston is the true embodiment of an artist born of the post-internet generation. Multi-faceted and genre-bending, he has become a cultural icon in youth culture, known for his bold aesthetics. Applying the knowledge he gained from earning his B.B.A from Parsons School of design and his San Fransisco upbringing, Preston now functions as an artist, creative director, content creator, designer and DJ; the one common thread among his impressive bodies of work is a commitment to innovation, experimentation and unpredictability.

He’s never one to worry about breaking rules, as evident by his e-commerce platform HPC Trading Co., where he features and sells his original clothes and accessories. He finds particular joy in the unexpected; taking conventional themes and reinterpreting them. Take for example his most recent “UNIFORM” work, where he collaborated with the NYC Department of Sanitation on a series of zero waste themed clothes and accessories.

The exclusive capsule collection is available now at Selfridges London and and Prestons first full ready to wear collection will arrive at Selfridges in June.

selfridges.com