Ah, secondary school. Crying in front of a teacher because some bigger boys broke your thermos of coffee (what sort of twelve year old takes a flask of coffee to school anyway?); getting nose bleeds during Sex Ed (because it’s obviously too exciting for you); boys who claim the only reason they violently threw you across the field is because you’re so skinny they mistook you for a javelin. I mean, what’s not to love?

the fact I still have anxiety dreams about GCSE’s probably tells you all you need to know about my catastrophically awkward, utterly geeky experience as a teen at school. It’s barbaric, really. All these kids going through the hell that is puberty, festering in a pit of insecurity, whilst trying to cop off with someone… anyone… anyone at all?

It was out of this sticky mess (somehow, it’s never quite left me), that my main character was born. Noah Grimes is about to turn sixteen, and is totally at odds with his cool classmates, not helped by the fact they’ve all just discovered his mum does a terrible Beyoncé tribute act.

He thinks kissing Sophie (the best girl in the school) is his ticket to social acceptance, but at a party, he ends up snogging his best mate, Harry, instead. And from that point on, the chaos inside his head is only matched by the total insanity going on in the rest of his life, as he unleashes a chain of events that spirals hilariously out of control.

Noah Can’t Even is a coming-of-age story, but it’s also a coming out story. Noah needs to work out who he is and what sort of person he wants to be – and like a lot of us, he has to do that in the unforgiving hell that is Secondary school.

To make it worse for him, I also set the novel in a fictional small town in Lincolnshire (coincidentally, I also grew up in a small town in Lincolnshire – complete coincidence), so it feels like everything he’s doing is being scrutinized by people with too much time on their hands and an unhealthy interest in his life. Nice.

I also wanted to write something that was funny. Noah’s struggles are real, but I wanted to write an LGBT book that would make readers laugh out loud. I’ve read a fair few books with gay main characters and, (although it’s got better in recent years) I’ve often come away with the impression that it’s all a bit gloomy. Coming out can be joyful too and that’s a message I wanted to send – especially to teen readers who might be making their first steps towards working out who they are. And I think there’s a way to do that, without diminishing the very real problems that gay teens often face.

I remember being in a Year 10 PSHE class – the usual hilarity, practicing with condoms, and so on. The teacher then decided she wanted to talk about masturbation. This was addressed solely to the boys, because obviously girls don’t masturbate. Obviously. And the upshot of her brilliant advice was: it’s OK to masturbate, as long as you do it by yourself and not with another boy.

We were fourteen, but not one of us took what she said seriously. We acknowledged it for the crap it was… and we laughed. And the laughing took the sting out the tail of that (I’ll generously call it unhelpful), piece of advice.

Personally, I think what the World needs right now is a bit more laughter. I hope Noah Can’t Even can give us some.

Noah Can’t Even by Simon James Green is out May 4th, published by Scholastic. Get it at Amazon and Waterstones

Words by Simon James Green

www.simonjamesgreen.com

Twitter: @simonjamesgreen