Two high school students have been arrested after posing as a gay man on Grindr to trick a teacher into sending explicit pictures of himself.

Brian Joshua Anderson and Brittney Renee Luckenbaugh, both 16, are students at Swansboro High School in North Carolina.

According to reports, the two posed as a 35-year-old man on Grindr and contacted David Laughinghouse, a 51-year-old French teacher at the school.

The conversation led to Laughinghouse sending explicit images, which Anderson and Luckenbaugh then sent to their classmates.

Anderson and Luckenbaugh have both been charged with misdemeanour disclosure of private images. They have been released on bail and will appear in court next month.

Laughinghouse was initially suspended with pay as a result of the pair’s actions. He has since returned to his position, but he is working remotely from another school.

A petition has been set up in response to Laughinghouse’s treatment and asks for him to be returned to his former position, and accuses the school of punishing the teacher for being the victim of a crime.

The petition has over 4,000 signatures so far. Its organiser, Samantha P, wrote: “There are cruel people in this world, and it is especially hurtful when that cruelty turns on a wonderful human being.

“You are my hero, and I stand with you on this and in everything that you do from here on out.”

One of MrLaughinghouse’s colleagues, Kay Comuntzis Getsinger , said: “David did not deserve this and now those ignorant, mean-spirited students have not only hurt him but will live with this the rest of their lives.”

More stories:

Scientists cure HIV in live animals for the first time ever in groundbreaking research

Sharp increase in men and boys being treated for eating disorders

