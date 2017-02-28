A new video launched to mark Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is proving a hit around the world for its frank and funny portrayal of revealing what makes you different to your family.

The two-minute clip, whcih has been viewed more then 1.7million times sonce it was posted online last Friday (24 February), sees a typical Australian family enjoying a BBQ in the garden – because that’s what you can do when you’re not the UK in February, you know.

It soon becomes clear this is a family of barbecue sauce lovers, as they all drench their food in the stuff – with one notable exception.

You’ll have to watch to see how the son’s announcement goes down, but we promise you it’s worth your while – if only for the grandmother’s scene-stealing moment at the end

Other than the cuteness of the married gay couple the Grans ending words had us laughing: “You know in 1964 I tried tomato sauce with some-” before she is cut off by the mother who tells her to stop speaking.

Entitled ‘The Big Deal’, the video forms part of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras’s #Equal Love campaign.

Check it out below:

