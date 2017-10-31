Hillary Clinton has slammed the Trump administration over its LGBT rights record at the Human Rights Campaign’s 21st annual National Dinner in Washington.

Speaking at the event on Saturday (October 28), the former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate said that the White House’s attacks on the LGBT community has been “striking and scary.”

Clinton started her address by thanking the LGBT community for their support, saying: “I’m so grateful for the support I’ve received from so many of you in the LGBT community over the years.

“I think it’s fair to say you’ve made me a better First Lady, a better senator, a better Secretary of State, a better presidential nominee, a better person.”

“You embraced me and my family,” she added before turning her attention to the Trump administration, stating there’s a “tough battle ahead” when it comes to defending former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

“Every time Congress and this administration try to repeal the Affordable Care Act, they’re not just trying to rip away health care from millions of people – they’re trying to roll back the law that made it illegal for insurance companies to deny coverage because of sexual orientation or gender identity.”

Clinton went on to warn that the Trump Administration’s plans would gut funding for HIV and AIDS research, threatening to “undo decades of our progress toward an AIDS-free generation.”

“We cannot and will not go back to those days,” she continued. “I believe more fiercely than ever today, gay rights are human rights, and human rights are gay rights.

“Now you know these attacks on the LGBT community here at home and around the world are striking and scary. I can only imagine what it’s like to be in the position that so many people still find themselves in in our country.”

Clinton urged people to fight back, saying: “I do know what it feels to be torn down and attacked. And I want you to know that I’m with you. Today, tomorrow, for the long haul.”

“I won’t be silenced, and I hope you won’t either. And you know what? That’s a promise, from one HRC to another.”

Earlier this month, Trump became the first sitting President to speak at an anti-gay conference. He also reportedly joked that Vice President Mike Pence wants to hang all gay people – claims that were later denied by the White House.

You can watch Clinton’s speech in full below:

