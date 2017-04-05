Tyler Clinton, the nephew of Hillary Clinton, has clinched a modelling contract with one of the biggest agencies in the world.

The 22-year-old has signed with IMG Models, the same agency as supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Tyler, the son of Bill Clinton’s half brother Roger, grew up in California. He went to Loyola Marymount University where he played lacrosse.

With his wavy hair and all-American vibe, Tyler looks like a descendant of another American political dynasty – the Kennedys.

Land of the free🇺🇸 A post shared by Tyler Clinton (@tclint) on Jul 4, 2015 at 7:08pm PDT

His Instagram is a treasure trove of hot pictures, as well as a few featuring some familiar faces …

boys day A post shared by Tyler Clinton (@tclint) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:55pm PST

fresh outta insta jail A post shared by Tyler Clinton (@tclint) on Apr 2, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

During the election last year, Colin Ebeling, a close family friend of Hillary Clinton posted an open letter on Facebook revealing the support she showed him when he came out.

“The woman who signs her letters as “Aunt Hillary” congratulated me when I came out of the closet, when I got my pilot’s license, when I married my husband and, when we adopted our baby girl,” Colin wrote.

Clinton even helped out with his family when his mother suffered with cancer explaining how “She checked in with my family regularly.”