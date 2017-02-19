A new report by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention presented on Valentine’s Day reveals an 18% fall in the number of annual HIV infections in the US between 2008 and 2014, Gay Star News reports.

The infections dropped 18% among men who have sex with me (MSM) aged 13-24, and 18% among white MSM. However, African American MSM saw infection rates remain stable.

The CDC claims that the fall comes after an increased use of PrEP medication which reduces the risk of HIV infection by 90%.

Despite the overall infection rate dropping, gay and bisexual men remain the most at-risk group, particularly those between the ages of 25-34.

According to the results, HIV infections rose 35% between 2008 and 2014 for 25-34 MSM, increasing from 7,200 to 9,700.

Other results showed a 20% increase of infections amongst Latino gay and bisexual men while the infection rates among gay and bi men aged 35-44 dropped by 25%.

Sonia Singh, who presented the results at the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, said: “Disparities among MSM need to be addressed to reduce incidence.”

“Tailoring testing, prevention and treatment to these risk groups is needed to reduce HIV transmission,” Singh adds.

The results come after a new study revealed that HIV infection rates had drop by a third in England.

