There was a surprise in store for Holby City fans this week, as viewers discovered the unexpected news that nurse Ben ‘Lofty’ Chiltern is gay.

The character, played by West End star Lee Mead, appeared on Casualty from 2014-16 before making the transition to the medical drama’s sister show last week following a year-long break.

Tuesday night’s episode saw the groundwork laid for Lofty’s first big storyline as he kissed his patient Lenny, played by former Emmerdale star Micah Balfour.

After Lenny was admitted to the hospital with stomach pains it quickly became clear that the two characters already knew each other, with it eventually emerging that Lofty had been due to marry Lenny’s siter before leaving her at the altar.

There was a big twist in store however, as Lenny and Lofty proved their own romantic connection as they locked lips in a passionate (and, erm, rather unprofessional) kiss.

Fans were quick to express happy surprise at the development, with one admitting they were “shook”.

Lofty is gay! Wasn’t expecting that @leemeadofficial . Hope he gets a happy ever after. Xx — Karen Sutcliffe (@Kareniq133) May 23, 2017

wAIT IS LOFTY GAY IM SHOOK — phoebe | 85 (@lestersdodie) May 23, 2017

Lofty is gay! Wasn’t expecting that @leemeadofficial . Hope he gets a happy ever after. Xx — Karen Sutcliffe (@Kareniq133) May 23, 2017

Catching up with #HolbyCity ! Oh wow, did not expect Lofty to be gay/bi! That is so cool. Looking forward to seeing how it gets explored. — Gavin Perkins (@I_Pink_Elephant) May 24, 2017

Discussing the plot twist, Mead told What’s on TV: “Lofty’s sexuality was never brought up really, but I was saying to Ollie Kent, the exec on the show, that I was more than happy to play Lofty gay.

The 35-year-old former Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat star continued: “I didn’t want to do this thing that’s been done before in a lot of shows about the struggle of coming out.

“I think we live in such a modern society now and times have changed very much and moved forward.

“You’re not defined by your sexuality… you, me, none of us, it’s about the person you are. So, for me, it’s very much matter of fact and the audience just discovering this side to Lofty, which was really nice to play actually.

He added: “I’m really proud of the stuff we shot.”

Holby City continues on Tuesday, May 30 at 8pm on BBC One

More stories:

Katy Perry finally opens up about Taylor Swift feud on Carpool Karaoke

Gay Tongan Olympian Amini Fonua on representing a country where it’s illegal to be gay