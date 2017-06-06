RYAN WANTS TO KEEP HIS AFFAIR WITH KYLE SECRET EMBARGOED 30 MAY

Hollyoaks star Duncan James has promised fans plenty of “dark and twisted” plot developments following the recent revelation that his character Ryan Knight is bisexual.

Ryan has been at the centre of the Channeel 4 soap’s ‘Who Killed Amy Barnes?’ storyline in recent weeks, and viewers were shocked to discover last month that the police officer was in bed with secret lover Kyle Kelly (Adam Rickett) on the night his fiancée was murdered by an unknown assailant.

But according to Duncan, the surprise plot twist regarding his character’s sexuality is only the beginning.

“I think there’s so many twists and turns, and by putting [the] bisexual storyline in, it throws a lot of suspicion on Ryan as a person,” the former Blue star told The Sun.

“I think over the next few months we’re really going to unravel more and see more of a darker side to Ryan and it’s going to be interesting.

“It’s going to be dark and twisted and I quite like that.”

39-year-old Duncan, who is openly gay, previously admitted he was as shocked by the news that his character enjoys sleeping with men as viewers at home were.

“I didn’t know that at all, they [the producers] threw that one on me.

“I think as me reading the script I felt really sad for Amy, and my character, I thought ‘Oh you absolute b*****d, how could you do that to her on your wedding night? going off to have sex with a man’.

“He’s already cheated with Mercedes McQueen on Christmas Day. I thought ‘Oh you k*** what are you doing now?'”

Hollyoaks airs weekdays at 6.30pm on Channel 4.

