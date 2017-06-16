It’s a truth universally acknowledged that a gentlemen of a certain persuasion has probably thought about what it’s like to lock lips with Duncan James at some point in their lives.

It’s to all our envy then that Adam Rickitt is currently spending his days doing exactly that, as the former pop star’s onscreen relationship with Dunc on Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks continues to unfold.

Recent weeks have seen the pair’s characters Kyle Kelly (Rickitt) and Ryan Knight (James) at the centre of the show’s current ‘Who Killed Amy Barnes?’ storyline, after it emerged that Ryan had spent the night with Kyle on the night of his fiancé’s untimely death.

The twist regarding Ryan’s sexuality and affair with Kyle has given viewers ample opportunity to enjoy plenty of illicit kissing between the pair, and now Adam Rickitt has revealed exactly what a day at the office snogging his co-star is like.

Speaking to Channel 4 about starring opposite his longtime friend Adam, said: “It’s been funny – I’ve known Duncan for years. When I first got the part and they mentioned that Kyle would be gay, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s fine as long as it’s not with Duncan…’ because he was such a good mate. They were like, ‘Erm… well it is with Duncan’.

“In some respect, you think it’s going to be really awkward because I’d known him for so long, but then at the same time it was really good because he’s such a nice guy and we are good mates! So, my first ever boy-on-boy kiss was with Duncan from Blue! That’s definitely a benchmark!

Asked what moments stick out in his head from filming, the 39-year-old actor admitted (somewhat understandably): “I’ve got to say, probably the whole snogging scene with Duncan!

“It was something I was so nervous about, but actually when we got there, Duncan was more nervous than me.”

While the pair managed to get over their nerves to nail the onscreen snogging session, the sparks can’t be said to have been flying on set.

“It was so funny though in the end, it was like kissing your own brother, which was weird!” Adam laughed.

Well, there you have it. And if you fancy reliving a bit of that, err, brotherly love, you can do so below…

Meanwhile, why noy Duncan and his former Blue bandmates in the buff by reliving their jaw-dropping naked Attitude shoot from a few years back? It’s Friday after all…

Hollyoaks airs weekdays at 6.30pm on Channel 4.

