Hollyoaks star Adam Woodward gets naked and wet in the latest episode of the soap.

The hunk was introduced into the show earlier this year and he quickly got viewers hot under the collar.

IWoodward, who plays Brody Hudson, gets left feeling humiliated after getting tricked into stripping off and getting into a hot tub as part of a revenge scheme.

While we’re not sure how that makes for good revenge considering he looks bloody good with his kit off, we did enjoy the scene either way.

Check him out in the buff below:

