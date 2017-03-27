Kieron Richardson might still be preparing to become a father for the first time, but the Hollyoaks star is already looking to add to his growing family in the future.

The actor, who’s set to welcome twins with his husband Carl Hyland via a surrogate later this year, says the two little bundles of joy will only be the beginning for the couple, who married in April 2015 at a star-studded wedding ceremony in the Peak District.

Speaking to the The Star on Sunday about impending fatherhood, Kieron said: “It’s really exciting and mind-blowing. We’re not going to stop there, hopefully we’ll have more.”

Kieron and husband Carl revealed they were set to become dads last December, sharing an adorable festive video on social media in which the pair opened a present to reveal a sign reading ‘Twins coming 2017’.

The 31-year-old, who has played Ste Hay on the Channel 4 soap since 2006, previously spoke of the couple’s intention to become dads through surrogacy, but last month insisted he won’t be selling stories about his children to the press.

“There’s been all this interest in that and you do get calls from magazines going, ‘Come and do a photoshoot, sell it, sell it’,” he told BBC Radio Manchester. “It doesn’t sit right with me so, yeah, I’ve never done that.”

Despite his understandable desire to keep his children’s lives private, the star is happy to help inform gay men about the ins and outs of surrogacy, after his and Carl’s first four rounds of IVF ended in failure.

“I don’t mind talking about it freely because, unfortunately, myself or my husband haven’t got a womb and it is quite difficult to have babies,” Kieron said.

“We have gone down the adoption route and surrogacy route, and luckily for us, it’s happened via a surrogate and through the help of the British Surrogacy Centre. If people want help or advice, I’m happy to talk about that.”

Richardson came out publicly back in 2010 on This Morning, at the same time it was announced that his onscreen counterpart would also be coming out. He announced his engagement to long-term partner Hyland in 2014 before marrying in a star-studded ceremony at Buxton Dome in the Peak District.

