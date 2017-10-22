Hollywood agent Tyler Grasham has been fired from the Agency of Performing Arts (APA) after allegations of sexual abuse of young actors.

The allegations came out last week when actor and filmmaker Blaise Godbe Lipman accused an unnamed agent of sexual harassment on Facebook during the #MeToo campaign.

In the post, Lipman claims that the agent gave him alcohol during a lunch meeting despite being underage. He wrote: “We had a ‘business’ lunch to discuss potential [representation]. He ordered e a drink. I said I was 17 He said don’t be rude, this is business, this is how things are done. I didn’t know better.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Grasham allegedly ‘poked’ the actor on Facebook shortly after his post, leading Lipman to post more details and naming Grasham as the abuser.

The actor claimed that after their meeting, Grasham sexually assaulted him in his own home followed by drunk phone calls from the agent’s friends, urging Lipman to keep quiet.

Other men soon came forward with similar stories. Lucas Ozarowski revealed on Facebook that Grasham kept giving him drinks at a party and when the pair went back to Grasham’s home, the agent opened Ozarowski’s trousers and grabbed his genitals.

19-year-old Brady Lindsey claimed Grasham expressed a strong desire to be Lindsey’s boyfriend, who was aged 16 at the time. Grasham allegedly wanted to start a family with the actor and help him begin his Hollywood career.

Following the accusations, Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and Descendants actor Cameron Boyce have fired Grasham as their agent.

