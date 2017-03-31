Actor Ryan Phillippe has stripped off for a hot new photoshoot for People Magazine.

The Hollywood hunk, 42, who’s known for starring in films like Crash and Cruel Intentions – what a film – took to Instagram last night (March 30) to give his fans a sneak peak of the shirtless beach shoot.

Check out the star, and his abs, below:

Still not enough? Fine – we’ve got an extra little treat just for you.

Don’t say we’re not good to you:

More stories:

Check out Broadway star Casey Lee Ross in his pants

Victoria Beckham films ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with James Corden