Debbie Reynolds has died at the age of 84.

The Hollywood legend suffered a suspected stroke just a day after the death of her daughter, famed actress and author Carrie Fisher, her son Todd Fisher confirmed last night (December 28).

“The last thing she said this morning was that she was very, very sad about losing Carrie and that she would like to be with her again,” Fisher said. “Fifteen minutes later she suffered a severe stroke.”

Reynolds died just hours after being rushed Cedars Sinai medical center from her son’s house in Beverly Hills, where she was said to be planning her daughter’s funeral.

“The only thing we’re taking solace in is that what she wanted to do was take care of her daughter, which is what she did best,” Fisher added.

Reynolds had addressed Carrie Fisher’s death – which came four days after the Stars Wars actress suffered a cardiac arrest on a flight from London to LA – on Tuesday.

She wrote on Facebook: “Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother.”

Born in Texas in 1932, Reynolds was propelled to stardom as a 19-year-old after being cast as Kathy Selden in classic 1952 musical Singin’ in the Rain.

She went on to star in over 30 films, and in recent years made a range of TV appearances, including as Debra Messing’s onscreen mother in hit NBC sitcom Will & Grace.

Reynolds, who made her last cinematic appearance in 2013’s Behind the Candelabra, playing Liberace’s mother opposite Michael Douglas, was a famed gay icon and longtime ally of the LGBT community.

The actress, who was married three times, admitted in 2014 that “everyone” she dated during her Hollywood heyday was gay, and that she would fake relationships with closeted leading men to hide their sexuality from the press.

Discussing her bond with her gay fans during an interview with a Chicago newspaper in 2012, Reynolds said: “Over the years many of the boys that have worked for me as dancers have been gay. The creative people were all gay people, from producers to writers. To me, they were just family.”

Asked in a 2005 interview whether there was a man in her life, Reynolds replied: “Only gay”.

She added: “They don’t mess around, they don’t steal from me. It’s far better. And they love my costumes.”

