People are convinced there’s a gay couple on this year’s Starbucks annual holiday cups.

The cups, which made headlines shortly after their release this month for being white instead of their traditional red, features a pair of hands holding cups of coffee, presents, hearts and Christmas trees.

A couple holding hands can also be seen on the cup, and the internet is convinced that their hands belong to a lesbian couple.

The theory stems from an online animated video released to announce the new design, which was released earlier this month. The clip in question features animations of families and couples of all races, ages and sexualities celebrating the holidays together.

The ad then ends with two women on a date who hold hands over a cup of coffee, leading many to believe it’s the final couple whose hands end up on the cup.

In a press release, Starbucks Creative Studio illustrator Jordan Kay teased that the design was supposed to be “symbolic”.

“I liked the idea of hands as the centering point, a symbol of connection, love and giving joy. Whether it’s wrapping presents or decorating a tree, writings cards or enjoying a mug of cocoa.”

News of the lesbian couple has since led homophobes to boycott the company over their “gay agenda”. Despite the controversy, Starbucks hasn’t confirmed nor denied whether the cup features a gay couple.

However, they said in a statement that the new design aimed “to bring our customers an experience that inspires the spirit of the season, and we will continue to embrace and welcome customers from all backgrounds and religions in our stores around the world.”

