A homophobic radio host has demanded that the LGBT community “give back” the rainbow flag.

Just days after the creator of the flag, Gilbert Baker, passed away, Bryan Fischer took to social media to label what he called the “worse example of cultural appropriation ever”.

In a scathing rant on Twitter, the radio host outrageously claimed that the LGBT community have stolen the iconic rainbow flag from God.

“Worst example of cultural appropriation ever: LGBTs stole the rainbow from God. It’s his. He invented it. Gen. 9:11-17. Give it back.”

Worst example of cultural appropriation ever: LGBTs stole the rainbow from God. It’s his. He invented it. Gen. 9:11-17. Give it back. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanJFischer) April 2, 2017

But Bryan didn’t get the reaction he was hoping for, and instead Twitter hit back with a torrent of sassy responses to his ridiculous claim.

@HiimBrandonK @inthesedeserts @BryanJFischer Because of the well documented phenomenon of gays making it rain, which means they are in great demand in drought-afflicted areas. — Hannah (@teaforpterosaur) April 2, 2017

@BryanJFischer oh no, the loathsome gays, they’re hoarding all the light refracted through water vapor in the entire world!!! — Nate Bethea (@inthesedeserts) April 2, 2017

Bryan works for The American Family Association (AFA), who “promote traditional values” in the American media.

Much of that work includes “combating the homosexual agenda” through any means possible, including boycotting companies who have pro-gay policies.

