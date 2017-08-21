A group of homophobic thugs got more than they bargained for after three Australian drag queens rushed in to defend the gay man they were cowardly attacking.

Ivan Flinn, who is originally from New Zealand, had entered a takeaway shop after a night out in the Sydney gay district of Darlinghurst when he claims he was targeted by a group of people who began hurling homophobic abuse at him.

“There were heaps of homophobic slurs, ‘you f**king f*ggot, you queer c**t,” all the slurs you can possibly imagine,” he told news.com.au.

After challenging the group over the abuse, Mr Flinn alleges one of the man ripped his shirt and punched him, dislocating his jaw.

However, the violent group of thugs weren’t expecting what happened next.

“I am a bit religious and I really thought I was going to die, I was praying for a hero and I got three angels,” Ivan explained.

Those three angels came in the form of local drag queen Coco Jumbo, Ivy League and Vybe, who had finished a night of performances and were also enjoying a late night kebab in the same takeaway shop.

After witnessing the attack on Ivan, the trio – who were still dressed to the nines in heels, make-up and wigs – rushed to his defence.

It didn’t end well for the homophones.

“I said, ‘you want to pick on little guys, you’ll need to fight the big freak. I’m a man underneath all of this, so let’s go,” Ivy – real name Luke Karakia – explained.

Coco – real name Luke Waqa – added: “A guy pushed Ivy so I picked him up and threw him into the gutter.

“I don’t think they knew what they were getting themselves into. I used to play rugby league. Plus I have an older brother.

“He tried to run away and I chased him into the oncoming traffic. I’m surprised my wig didn’t come off.”

Ivy, who says she sustained injuries to her leg and also had her wig destroyed during the scuffle, added: “These big burly guys couldn’t even throw a punch, all they could do was pull hair and run.”

Coco, Ivy and Vybe’s bravery wasn’t lost on Ivan, who has since set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money to help replace the trio’s damaged outfits.

“I really thought I was going to die that night if he had kept punching me,” he said.

“Everyone was silent but they reacted so quickly. The drag queens fought my fight for me, they are my heroes.”

Ivan, the queens and the alleged attackers all spoke to police at the scene.

A New South Wales (NSW) police spokesperson said in a statement: “Police are continuing to investigate the incident, including a possible motivation of homophobic bias.

“NSW Police treats all matters of violence extremely seriously, including bias crimes motivated by sexuality or gender.”

As fort the alleged attackers, one can only hope they think twice before launching a similar cowardly assault in the future.

“I don’t have a problem defending myself,” Ivy said.

“Growing up gay, I’ve been picked on and bullied and there comes a time when you fight back and you don’t care if you’ll get hurt or what happens to your wig.

“I may be gay but I’m a man and if you’ll hit me I’ll hit you back.”

