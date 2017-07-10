Franco Noriega blasted into our hearts last year, when a video of him teaching the world to make Chia Seed pudding (in some incredibly revealing underwear) emerged online.

Well, he’s taken his exhibitionism to the next level with his latest post on Instagram and it couldn’t have given us a better start to the week.

Showing off in a pair of tiny white briefs, Franco proved that his talent clearly extends from the kitchen to the bedroom.

In the cheeky post, he wrote: “Getting ready for brunch”.

We hope it’s Franco that’s on the menu, tbh.

Watch the full clip below: