Another day, another Instagram account that is going to make your life that much better.

If you’ve had enough of Hot Dudes with Dogs (we know you haven’t), we’ve found an Instagram account that’s a bit less furry, but just as hot for you to obsess over.

Hot Dudes Reading is fairly self-explanatory – just a bunch of pictures of hot guys boning up on the latest literature. Whether on public transport or just chilling at a café, these candid shots capture attractive men showing us how smart they are.

Get you a man who can do both, as they say. After all, reading is fundamental.

Take a look at some of the best pictures below:

Does looking at your phone count as reading? It does when you’re this hot:

Some guys have been spotted on the tube:

While others have taken to the beach:

Well hello there:

We only want to know what he’s reading:

I really appreciate a man thats interested in his partner from head to toe. Since figuring out The Female Brain is harder than finding a long-buried treasure, I should give him a crack at solving the riddle of another part of my anatomy #GMarksTheSpot #HotDudesReading #HDRFangram A post shared by Hot Dudes Reading (@hotdudesreading) on Sep 21, 2016 at 9:49am PDT

Reading does not require a shirt, ever:

Oh hawt damn, THIS is my jam. Just when I thought the city couldn’t get any hotter, I see this strapping, shirtless gentlemen just strolling around Williamsburg. If I have global warming to thank for this, then call me a toucan cuz it ain’t hot enough. #IWillPayForThisMeat #hotdudesreading A post shared by Hot Dudes Reading (@hotdudesreading) on Jul 29, 2016 at 2:15pm PDT

Please don’t catch us staring:

Form a queue:

Is this seat taken?

He might be focused on the book, but we’re fixated on his muscles:

It’s never a bad time for flannel:

We’re deep in thought too:

Was riding the 1 this morning minding my own business, when I bumped into this brooding beard with a book. Taking a page from his book, I’m now deep in my daydream thinking about our future together. Hoping he’ll look up soon so I can put my fantasy into action and we can get deep together. #RealDeep #DeepInTHOT #hotdudesreading A post shared by Hot Dudes Reading (@hotdudesreading) on May 19, 2016 at 12:46pm PDT

