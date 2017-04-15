Another day, another Instagram account that is going to make your life that much better.
If you’ve had enough of Hot Dudes with Dogs (we know you haven’t), we’ve found an Instagram account that’s a bit less furry, but just as hot for you to obsess over.
Hot Dudes Reading is fairly self-explanatory – just a bunch of pictures of hot guys boning up on the latest literature. Whether on public transport or just chilling at a café, these candid shots capture attractive men showing us how smart they are.
Get you a man who can do both, as they say. After all, reading is fundamental.
Take a look at some of the best pictures below:
Does looking at your phone count as reading? It does when you’re this hot:
It’s summer* here in NYC and despite the fact that I’m going on 7 years single in a 5th floor walk-up with $10 in my savings account, I couldn’t be happier* and more fulfilled*! While this strapping straphanger is pleasing to the eye, I have the careful self-restraint* and unshakable self-confidence** to know I don’t need to feel his touch to make me feel good about myself***. I’m content just knowing he’s reading my all-time favorite book.* #AlternativeFacts* #ValiDATEMe #HotDudesReading
Some guys have been spotted on the tube:
Popped across the pond to see the sights, and boy did London deliver. I found this prince reading “Sleep Smarter,” and all I can think about is offering to be his personal body pillow. Ditch the book ‘ol chap, I’ll show you all the best methods to tire yourself out before bed and wake up in a great mood. #CantWaitToSeeHisBigBen #cheerio-o-o #hotdudesreading #hdrfangram
While others have taken to the beach:
Well hello there:
It’s not uncommon to see models roaming the streets of NYC, but it is abnormal to catch one this hot so lost in a book. That thick hair and gorgeous skin – I think I’ll follow him to his next shoot. Who knows, maybe they’ll need an extra and I know all my best angles. #lowlight #fromadistance #backitup #keepgoing #hotdudesreading
We only want to know what he’s reading:
Reading does not require a shirt, ever:
Please don’t catch us staring:
I don’t speak Italian, but I’d really like to find a way to woo this international treasure. Maybe I can recruit him as my personal tour guide. After all, “body” is the only language we’ll need to communicate when we’re exploring (my) Mount Vesuvius and (his) Leaning Tower of Pisa. #FreeTheNaples #HotDudesReading #HDRfangram
I decided to take some time away from the rush of NYC to relax for a long weekend in LA, and it looks like this guy had the same idea. Reading classic Hemingway and patiently chilling out next to his drip coffee…nothing sounds better. I hope his appreciation for slow and steady ends with coffee, because I’m falling fast and hard. #CafeAuLay #LikeYouALatte #FrenchPressMe #HDRFangram #hotdudesreading
Form a queue:
Bienvenido a Miami, indeed. My inner sorority star is a sucker for a dude in a backwards hat and messy hair, so when I spotted this fratty fella with a book in hand, I went full blown fan girl. I’d be down for a beer, book and the beach with him any day of the week. Top it off with my fourth favorite B word, bed, and I’d call that a perfect day. #ByFourthImeantFirst #AyyPapi #hotdudesreading
Is this seat taken?
Good thing there’s a doctor in the house because I’m about five seconds from passing out in the presence of this first-year Med Stud. And just in case reading up on pediatrics made him forget how to resuscitate a grown-ass adult, these are the three steps I’m going to need him to follow immediately: Step 1 – hands on my chest. Step 2 – lean in, lock lips and breathe. Step 3 – repeat. #UseTongueIfNecessary #ItsNecessary #HotDudesReading
He might be focused on the book, but we’re fixated on his muscles:
It’s a fact that everyone loves the type of guy who will give you the shirt off his back, and I’m just sitting here waiting for this hunky hero to do just that. Sure, his perfectly taut threads look like they’re about to rip apart at the seams, but really, who cares how it happens, right? Maybe if I start, he’ll get the hint and follow my lead. #LoosenUpMyButtons #TitsForTat #HotDudesReading #HDRFangram
It’s never a bad time for flannel:
The leaves are falling and I’m falling even harder for this fine dude in flannel. Fall is definitely my favorite time of year. There’s Football season: perfect for scoring your very own quarterback; Apple picking: ideal place to find a tall tree to climb; And TV Premieres: an excuse for a weekly date night. Even though everyone else’s layers are piling on, I can assure you, with him… mine will all be #FALLingOff. #hotdudesreading
We’re deep in thought too:
Was riding the 1 this morning minding my own business, when I bumped into this brooding beard with a book. Taking a page from his book, I’m now deep in my daydream thinking about our future together. Hoping he’ll look up soon so I can put my fantasy into action and we can get deep together. #RealDeep #DeepInTHOT #hotdudesreading
