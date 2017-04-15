Another day, another Instagram account that is going to make your life that much better.

If you’ve had enough of Hot Dudes with Dogs (we know you haven’t), we’ve found an Instagram account that’s a bit less furry, but just as hot for you to obsess over.

Hot Dudes Reading is fairly self-explanatory – just a bunch of pictures of hot guys boning up on the latest literature. Whether on public transport or just chilling at a café, these candid shots capture attractive men showing us how smart they are.

Get you a man who can do both, as they say. After all, reading is fundamental.

Take a look at some of the best pictures below:

Does looking at your phone count as reading? It does when you’re this hot:

Some guys have been spotted on the tube:

While others have taken to the beach:

Well hello there:

We only want to know what he’s reading:

Reading does not require a shirt, ever:

Please don’t catch us staring:

Form a queue:

Is this seat taken?

He might be focused on the book, but we’re fixated on his muscles:

It’s never a bad time for flannel:

We’re deep in thought too:

