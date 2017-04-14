Here it is, the Instagram account that’s going to change your life.

In these uncertain times, we need things that take our mind off the world around us and remind us what’s most important. What is most important is attractive men and dogs.

Hot Dudes with Dogs is an Instagram account that does exactly what it says on the tin – hundreds of pictures of attractive men and their furry friends.

Take a look through some of the most adorable and attractive man/dog snaps:

Check out @iamnategarner and his adorable doggo 😍🐶

This dog is adorable but we have no choice but to hate it because we’re jealous:

Save a horse, ride a hot dude 😍 @joplantefitness

We’re in puppy love:

Check out @iamrenanpacheco and his adorable dog 😍

Awwwwwwww:

Double tap if this precious pair just melted your heart 😍@dj4jay @strobeast

Can we join this pack?

Squad Goals. 🐶 @6rilink

Abs-olutely adorable:

Double tap if you love hot dudes like @brunoendler1 and dogs 🐶

Beach babes:

😎 @cheekyaustralianguy

Nap time:

Twinning 🐶 @passportmag

Two for the price of one:

Double tap if you love hot dudes like @ishablaaker as much as we do 🐶😍🐶

Dog bag:

Hope everyone’s getting some doggone good Black Friday deals 😉 @nick__bateman

That’s one way to get some weight training in:

Transformation Tuesday! 🐶 @adam_diloreto

We’re seeing double:

Twinning 👱🏼🔥🐶 @michael_perdacher

We know why the dog is smiling:

Check out @darius_willams11 and his adorable pup!

