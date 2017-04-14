Here it is, the Instagram account that’s going to change your life.
In these uncertain times, we need things that take our mind off the world around us and remind us what’s most important. What is most important is attractive men and dogs.
Hot Dudes with Dogs is an Instagram account that does exactly what it says on the tin – hundreds of pictures of attractive men and their furry friends.
Take a look through some of the most adorable and attractive man/dog snaps:
This dog is adorable but we have no choice but to hate it because we’re jealous:
We’re in puppy love:
Awwwwwwww:
Can we join this pack?
Abs-olutely adorable:
Beach babes:
Nap time:
Two for the price of one:
Dog bag:
That’s one way to get some weight training in:
We’re seeing double:
We know why the dog is smiling:
