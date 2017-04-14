Here it is, the Instagram account that’s going to change your life.

In these uncertain times, we need things that take our mind off the world around us and remind us what’s most important. What is most important is attractive men and dogs.

Hot Dudes with Dogs is an Instagram account that does exactly what it says on the tin – hundreds of pictures of attractive men and their furry friends.

Take a look through some of the most adorable and attractive man/dog snaps:

Check out @iamnategarner and his adorable doggo 😍🐶 A post shared by Hot Dudes With Dogs™ Official (@hotdudeswithdogs) on Mar 29, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT



This dog is adorable but we have no choice but to hate it because we’re jealous:

Save a horse, ride a hot dude 😍 @joplantefitness A post shared by Hot Dudes With Dogs™ Official (@hotdudeswithdogs) on Apr 11, 2017 at 8:19am PDT



We’re in puppy love:

Check out @iamrenanpacheco and his adorable dog 😍 A post shared by Hot Dudes With Dogs™ Official (@hotdudeswithdogs) on Apr 13, 2017 at 6:01am PDT



Awwwwwwww:

Double tap if this precious pair just melted your heart 😍@dj4jay @strobeast A post shared by Hot Dudes With Dogs™ Official (@hotdudeswithdogs) on Mar 19, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT



Can we join this pack?

Squad Goals. 🐶 @6rilink A post shared by Hot Dudes With Dogs™ Official (@hotdudeswithdogs) on Mar 20, 2017 at 10:03am PDT



Abs-olutely adorable:

Double tap if you love hot dudes like @brunoendler1 and dogs 🐶 A post shared by Hot Dudes With Dogs™ Official (@hotdudeswithdogs) on Mar 13, 2017 at 9:59am PDT



Beach babes:

😎 @cheekyaustralianguy A post shared by Hot Dudes With Dogs™ Official (@hotdudeswithdogs) on Feb 23, 2017 at 6:11am PST



Nap time:

Twinning 🐶 @passportmag A post shared by Hot Dudes With Dogs™ Official (@hotdudeswithdogs) on Jan 20, 2017 at 2:12pm PST



Two for the price of one:

Double tap if you love hot dudes like @ishablaaker as much as we do 🐶😍🐶 A post shared by Hot Dudes With Dogs™ Official (@hotdudeswithdogs) on Jan 11, 2017 at 5:08am PST



Dog bag:

Hope everyone’s getting some doggone good Black Friday deals 😉 @nick__bateman A post shared by Hot Dudes With Dogs™ Official (@hotdudeswithdogs) on Nov 25, 2016 at 4:38pm PST



That’s one way to get some weight training in:

Transformation Tuesday! 🐶 @adam_diloreto A post shared by Hot Dudes With Dogs™ Official (@hotdudeswithdogs) on Oct 18, 2016 at 4:54pm PDT



We’re seeing double:

Twinning 👱🏼🔥🐶 @michael_perdacher A post shared by Hot Dudes With Dogs™ Official (@hotdudeswithdogs) on Jun 14, 2016 at 6:25pm PDT



We know why the dog is smiling:

Check out @darius_willams11 and his adorable pup! A post shared by Hot Dudes With Dogs™ Official (@hotdudeswithdogs) on May 14, 2016 at 9:02am PDT

