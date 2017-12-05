Kevin Spacey has officially been erased from the final season of House of Cards.

The hugely popular Netflix series was recently forced to halt production following the numerous sexual assault claims made against its lead actor.

While the script for the final season was reportedly near completion, Netflix has now announced that a newly-shortened eight episode season will start production in the New Year without Spacey.

However, while previous seasons of House of Cards had 13 episodes, the sixth season and final season will have only eight.

“We are excited to bring closure to fans,” the company told The Hollywood Reporter.

“It will be an eight-episode season. It will start production in early 2018 and it will not involve Kevin Spacey.”

The streaming giant also confirmed that Robin Wright, who plays Claire Underwood on the show, will be the new lead.

While it’s not known how the show will deal with Spacey’s departure, killing off the character would mirror the events that take place in the original BBC series.

The news comes after CNN reported last month that eight current and former “House of Cards” employees had alleged sexual misconduct against Spacey.