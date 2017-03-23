Hugh Jackman has revealed that he refused to wear a modesty pouch while filming naked scenes for X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

The Aussie heartthrob has claimed that he didn’t see the point in covering himself up in front of the crew, because it felt “just like college”.

But the crew decided to play a big prank on him in the process.

When filming on a big film comes to an end, it’s normal for the cast and crew to give each other gifts to celebrate wrapping the movie.

After having to see Hugh’s package for days on end in broad daylight, director Gavin Hood decided to give the star a, erm, unique gift.

The actor ended up being presented with a bag full of pictures of his own package, that had ended up on the cutting-room floor.

Hugh revealed: “My wrap gift from the director [Gavin Hood] was a bag which had all the film… with my dick in it.”

“So, I got frames of film, and I am looking, going, ‘Okay, hello!’.”

But how did mini Hugh look on-screen? “It’s pretty good, I think. I’m fine.”

We mean, if you don’t want them, feel free to send the bag our way, babe.

