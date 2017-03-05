Around 1,000 protesters came together on Friday (MArch 3) for the Trans Liberation march outside Trump Tower in Chicago.

The protesters were rallying against Donald Trump’s recent actions against the trans community, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Stephanie Skora, who helped organise the event with the Trans Liberation Collective, said the group should “decry the heinous actions of the presidential administration in targeting trans students, who are some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

The activist said that Trump’s role back on trans protections would not go “unanswered” and that the people of Chicago would make their “voices heard.”

“Here in Chicago, this direct attack on our trans siblings will not go unanswered. We will take to the streets, and loudly, proudly and fiercely make our voices heard as we struggle for our own liberation, and the liberation of all oppressed peoples!”

Skora then called out the names of several transgender people who had been murdered this year. After each the name, the crowd shouted, “Say their name!”

People attending the rally also chanted “Trans lives matter,” “protect trans youth” and “we’re here, we’re genderqueer, we’re fabulous, don’t f*ck with us.”

