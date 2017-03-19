Hundreds of people took to the streets of Taipei, Taiwan, this week to protest against same-sex marriage laws, the Taipei Times reports.

The protest ran in association with the Rescue Taiwan Hope Alliance, a homophobic group working to prevent the legislation of same-sex marriage.

Protesters at the rally held signs showing pro-LGBT politicians as scorpions, snakes and tarantulas.

Chao Ying-Ling, a spokesperson for the alliance, said: “In our view, a huge amount of controversy has already been caused, and the government is not prepared to address the issue, so it should be put aside temporarily.”

The protest has been one of several in recent months that have aimed to prevent the laws being passed. However, organisers of the protest even set up tents for LGBT activists so they could “take a look” at the opposing side.

Gay internet celebrity Liu Yu, who was in one of said tents, said: “They told us not to make a scene and that they were willing to give us two tents, while urging us not to argue and instead take a look at their ideas.”

“It is not too bad – of all the events I have attended, this is the first time I’ve been directly invited.”

A woman named Hsu hosted, financed and mainly organised the event. She said that the protest was not “anti-LGBT,” and insisted they were just worried about teaching children about LGBT people.

She said: “In the past, homosexual protesters were barred, even though we often talk about love and tolerance. In ordinary life, there are homosexual friends all around us, and there is no need to exclude or create conflict and opposition.”

