Sam Claflin has called for there to be an all-male version of Fifty Shades.

The X-rated franchise has taken the world by storm with Jamie Dornan at its helm, and the next sequel is set to hit cinemas in 2018.

But while it’s great that we get to see Jamie in the buff, we’d definitely prefer if he was whipping another guy – just saying. But it turns out Hunger Games actor Sam thinks the same.

In an interview with PrideSource, the actor teased that he’d even love to get both the Hemsworth brothers involved in the project.

“Fan fiction is one of those things I wish I knew more about. Someone was telling me that Fifty Shades of Grey was based on Twilight fan fiction. I didn’t realize there was an underworld with these kind of amazingly imaginative ideas. I had no idea!

“But I love Liam as much as I love – in fact, I love Chris Hemsworth. I love the entire Hemsworth family. I say we get all of us involved and we do a Fifty Shades of Grey.

“We can make it reality,” he added.

Movie bosses, are you listening? Get to it.