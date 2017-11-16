Josh Hutcherson certainly has come a long way since his role in Hunger Games.

The Hollywood hunk is currently starring in brand new Hulu series Future Man, where he plays a bored janitor whose only source of joy is his a video game. But it turns out the game is actually a recruiting tool for potential real-life warriors, and he quickly finds himself drawn into action that could help save the world from disaster.

In the latest episode, the star ends up fighting a different version of himself, but for some reason both of them are totally starkers. There’s clearly prosthetics involved, but we can dream.

Later on, Josh also accidentally, ahem, “finishes” on a soldier who turns up to recruit him. Honestly, you couldn’t make this sh*t up.

He’s not the first actor to go full-frontal recently either. Remember when Alexander Skarsgard revealed everything in HBO series Big Little Lies?

