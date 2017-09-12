Actor Alan Ritchson has stripped completely naked for his latest role.

The Hunger Games star is currently starring in SyFy’s new action series Blood Drive, which is set in the dystopian “distant future” of 1999, after the “Great Fracking Quakes” have literally split the United States apart.

It turns out that in the future there’s not enough pants to go around either… take a look below at Ritchson washing up on a beach totally nude:

Where and when is this dystopian future and how do we get there. Asking for a friend.