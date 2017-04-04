Well, The Amazing Race just got a lot more amazing …
Seth Tyler, a police officer from Seattle, is the newest contestant on reality competition series The Amazing Race – and he is extremely attractive.
“I grew up on a small farm,” Seth says in his introductory video. “I grew up around cows, horses, livestock, throwing hay into the back of a truck.”
All that farm work has helped him cultivate quite the physique: “I’m very physically fit. I stay in shape for work.” You don’t say …
Seth has high hopes for his appearance on the show: “What appeals to me is being able to prove to myself I can do it.”
He also admits that it takes a while for him to warm up to people: “A lot of people that I’m now friends with said that when they first met me that they thought I was cold, they thought I was a jerk,
“I kind of have that thick exterior shell but once you get to know me I open up a bit.”
Sorry to disappoint, but he also revealed he has a boyfriend. Take a look at his introductory video below: