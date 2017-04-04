Well, The Amazing Race just got a lot more amazing …

Seth Tyler, a police officer from Seattle, is the newest contestant on reality competition series The Amazing Race – and he is extremely attractive.

“I grew up on a small farm,” Seth says in his introductory video. “I grew up around cows, horses, livestock, throwing hay into the back of a truck.”

All that farm work has helped him cultivate quite the physique: “I’m very physically fit. I stay in shape for work.” You don’t say …

Slight sunburn in #costarica #centralamerica #travel #suntan A post shared by tylset (@tylset) on Feb 17, 2017 at 3:13pm PST

Seth has high hopes for his appearance on the show: “What appeals to me is being able to prove to myself I can do it.”

He also admits that it takes a while for him to warm up to people: “A lot of people that I’m now friends with said that when they first met me that they thought I was cold, they thought I was a jerk,

“I kind of have that thick exterior shell but once you get to know me I open up a bit.”

Um leg day? #gym #bellevue #lift #chest #lafitness A post shared by tylset (@tylset) on Jan 11, 2017 at 7:38pm PST

A post shared by tylset (@tylset) on Oct 22, 2016 at 2:15pm PDT

A post shared by tylset (@tylset) on Aug 26, 2016 at 4:26pm PDT

Sorry to disappoint, but he also revealed he has a boyfriend. Take a look at his introductory video below: