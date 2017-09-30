ITV2’s new reality series Bromans has been giving fans exactly what they want.

The reality show, which is being pegged as the follow-up to Love Island, sees eight 21st century lads transported back to the Roman Empire to see if they can cut it as gladiators.

The boys will be trained by the fearsome “Doctore”, played by David McIntosh, and take part in daily, physical tasks, leading up to a grand final where they’ll battle it out in the colosseum in front of a crowd.

In this week’s episode, Brandon and Glenn got a little homoerotic during their lunch break when they began sharing details about their goods.

“So everybody in here’s saying you’ve got a massive schlong,” Glenn starts.

“Tom loves it,” Brandon states. “He was literally going on about it, saying: ‘You’re the most longest I’ve ever seen, how do you do it?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know I think it’s just natural.'”

Glenn then asked the all-important question: “How big is it?”

“It’s a bit like the chilli,” Brandon jokes before turning the question onto Glenn: “I heard you’re a bit girthy, Glenn?”

Glenn then reveals that his friends call him “Girthy Glenn”. Things only got even wilder when Brandon decided to feed Glenn the chilli.

“Glenn, I’m gonna feed you this pepper, go on, take it down your throat. No, not the whole thing ’cause I want some.”

Glenn adds, “Feed me baby.”

Bromans continues this week on ITV2

